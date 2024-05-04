VIDEO: Andre Ayew fires again as Le Havre secure vital win in Ligue 1 survival bid

Andre Ayew continues to shine for Le Havre, igniting their hopes of survival in Ligue 1 with yet another stellar performance.

The Ghana captain's prowess was on full display as he found the back of the net for the second consecutive game, propelling his team to a crucial 3-1 victory over Strasbourg this Saturday.

Ayew's recent goal-scoring spree follows his impressive display in the 3-3 draw against reigning champions PSG last week.

His latest contribution came in the dying moments of the match, securing the win for Le Havre and ending their four-game winless streak.

Yassine Kechta opened the scoring for Le Havre in the 24th minute with a sublime diving header, courtesy of a pinpoint cross from Josue Casimir.

Kechta further bolstered his tally midway through the second half, nodding in another precise delivery from Casimir to double his team's lead.

Although Strasbourg managed to pull one back late in the game through Frederic Guilbert's header, they fell short in their quest for an equaliser.

Le Havre capitalised on their opponents' defensive vulnerabilities, with Ayew sealing the victory with a decisive last-minute strike.

Andre Ayew scores again Le Havre 3 Strasbourg 1 pic.twitter.com/a8v8xL1zhV â€” F I I F I T A C K I EðŸ’Ž (@fiifitackie) May 4, 2024

This crucial win sees Le Havre move three points clear of the relegation zone, providing a glimmer of hope for their survival.

However, their fate still hangs in the balance, contingent upon the outcomes of Nantes and Metz matches during the weekend.

Ayew's impact since joining the club on a short-term deal until the end of the season cannot be overstated, as he continues to spearhead their offensive efforts.

With six goals to his name across all competitions, Ayew's contributions have been instrumental in Le Havre's fight for survival in Ligue 1.