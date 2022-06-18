VIDEO: Andre Ayew floors five players to score magical goal as Ghana XI beat All Stars XI

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew channeled his inner Messi to score a magical goal in the Calcio Trade Ball game between Ghana XI and All Stars XI.

The Ghana captain was in fantastic form on Friday night, netting a brace and providing an assist as his side defeated All Stars XI 3-2 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

His second on the night got fans on their feet as he weaved his way through a sea of defenders before slotting home.

The Ghana XI team had players from the national team while the All Stars XI was dominated by Italian Serie A stars, from current and past footballers.

The highlight of the night was when popular musician Black Sheriff came on in the second half to play for Ghana XI.

Felix Afena-Gyan opened the scoring for All Stars XI after connecting to a Yussif Chibsah cross, before the Ghana XI leveled through Andre Ayew.

The Al Sadd man netted his second of the game after weaving his way through five defenders before calmly striking home.

Richmond Boakye Yiadom leveled for All Stars after the Ghana XI goalie spilled the ball following a Franck Kessie cross.

Ghana XI stole the winner in the 64th minute after Acheampong rose high to meet an Andre Ayew cross.

Watch video below: