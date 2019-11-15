VIDEO: Andre Ayew leaps to Jordan's defense after questionable display against South Africa

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has jumped to the defense of striker Jordan Ayew after his below-par performance in the Black Stars win over South Africa in the opening match of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Thursday.

Ghana got off their 2021 AFCON qualifying campaign on a bright note after recording a comfortable 2-0 victory over the Bafana Bafana at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

The team's top striker Jordan Ayew has been faced opprobrium following his underwhelming display in the match.

However, Andre has leapt to the defense of his sibling who he believes will become a better player by learning from his mistakes.

Watch video below: