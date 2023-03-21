VIDEO: Andre Ayew mobbed by fans as Black Stars arrive in Kumasi for Angola match

Black Stars arrived in Kumasi for their upcoming match against Angola, and they were greeted with a warm reception from their fans. The excitement was palpable as the team stepped off the plane, but all eyes were on the captain, Andre Ayew.

Ayew was mobbed by fans who were eager to take pictures and shake hands with him. The 33-year-old graciously obliged, taking the time to chat with his supporters and sign autographs. The scene was a reminder of just how beloved Ayew is in Ghana, and the impact he has on the national team.

The Black Stars are gearing up for two matches against Angola, with the first taking place on Thursday, March 23rd, in Kumasi. Chris Hughton's side are hoping to secure a victory, and with Ayew leading the way, they have a strong chance of doing so.

As the Black Stars settle into their training camp, the support from their fans will undoubtedly inspire and motivate them.