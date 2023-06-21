VIDEO: Andre Ayew receives enthusiastic welcome in Bono Region for All Stars Festival

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew was greeted with an overwhelming reception as he arrived in the Bono Region for the All Stars Festival.

Fans in Sunyani swarmed around Ayew's open-top car, prompting him to wave in acknowledgement.

🇬🇭 Sunyani folks trying to catch a glimpse of the Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew.#AllStarFestival2023 pic.twitter.com/iCWA5aYRpC — Bortey 🇬🇭 (@joelbortey) June 21, 2023

The All Stars Festival, organized by The Business African Consulting (The BAC) Group under the leadership of Dr Ernest Koranteng, has gained significant momentum, thanks in part to Ayew's endorsement.

The festival, which debuted last year, has Ayew's support once again and will be hosted in the Bono, Bono-East, and Ahafo regions.

A gala night is scheduled for June 21st in Sunyani, where football legends who have made significant contributions to the success of football in Brong Ahafo and Ghana since 1957 will be honoured.

On June 22nd, a special durbar will take place in the morning at the Abanpradease Palace in Dormaa Ahenkro, serving as a grand welcome for the All Stars players, led by Ayew. The durbar will be hosted by the president of the Bono traditional council, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Nana Agyemang Badu II.

The All Stars Festival promises to be a vibrant and celebratory event, showcasing football talent and fostering the development of the sport in the Brong Ahafo region and beyond.

The presence of Ayew, a revered figure in Ghanaian football, has generated immense excitement and anticipation among fans, further elevating the significance of the festival.