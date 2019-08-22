VIDEO: Andre Ayew registers two assists as Swansea beat QPR

Ghana forward André Ayew provided two assists for Swansea City in their 3-1 victory over Queens Park Rangers in the English Championship on Wednesday night.

The Swans kept up their excellent start to the season under new manager Steve Cooper.

The Welsh-based side deservedly went up 1-0 in the 29th minute after Bersant Celina connected beautifully to Ayew’s wonderful pass.

Jordan Hugill pulled level for the hosts in the 66th minute but they soon found their backs against the wall as the rejuvenated Borja Baston restored Swansea Cit’s advantage from 12 yards on the 70th minute mark.

Sam Surridge rubber-stamped the victory by nodding in Ayew's cross from close range 10 minutes later.

