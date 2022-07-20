VIDEO: Andre Ayew scores in Al Sadd big win against Austrian side Wiener Victoria

Ghana forward Andre Ayew scored in Al Sadd big win against Wiener Victoria in preseason.

The Qatari champions thrashed Wiener Victoria 7-0 in the friendly.

The Qatari Stars League champions are in Austria preparing for the start of the new season.

Ayew, who scored in the 3-3 draw against Haladas on Saturday, was in the scoresheet as Al Sadd recorded a 7-0 victory against Wiener Victoria.

Rodrigo Tabata netted a hat-trick to add to the brace from Algerian forward Baghdad Bounedjah and strikes from Andre Ayew and Ahmed Al Zaim.

Andre Ayew and his teammates will return to Qatar to continue preparations before the start of the season.