VIDEO: Andre Ayew scores late goal in All Stars match featuring Mubarak Wakaso and others

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew scored a late goal in a friendly match held on Saturday, July 15, at Nania Park, located at the University of Ghana.

The match brought together notable players from the Ghanaian football scene, creating an exciting and competitive atmosphere.

The match featured prominent players such as Mubarak Wakaso, Afriyie Acquah, Benjamin Acheampong, and Muniru Sulley, brother of Sulley Muntari, who played for the Black team. The opposing white team included talents like Christopher Nettey, Imoro Ibrahim, Stephen Appiah's son, Frank Assinki, and Philemon Baffour.

Imoro Ibrahim of the white team took the lead with a splendid curling shot from 18 yards in the second half, providing an exciting moment for spectators. However, the white team's advantage was short-lived, as they failed to capitalize on a penalty opportunity when Afriyie Acquah missed the chance.

In the closing moments of the game, Mubarak Wakaso made a crucial assist to Andre Ayew, who confidently found the back of the net, equalising the score and securing a 1-1 draw for the Black team. Ayew's late goal demonstrated his composure and finishing ability, further solidifying his status as a key figure in Ghanaian football.

The friendly match not only showcased the talent and skill of current players but also brought together several Ghanaian football legends, including Tony Baffoe, Abedi Pele, and Fatawu Dauda. Their presence added to the excitement of the event, attracting enthusiastic spectators who enjoyed the display of Ghanaian football talent.