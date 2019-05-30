VIDEO: Andre Ayew starts personal training ahead of AFCON 2019 with gym work

New Ghana captain Andre Ayew has began personal training ahead of the Nations Cup in Egypt this summer.

The Swansea City super star has started gym work as he remains poised on winning the trophy for Ghana for the first time in 37 years.

Ayew was seen at the gym working on his fitness after arriving in the country some few days ago.

He joins his brother Jordan Ayew and winger Christian Atsu as the Black Stars players keeping their fitness sharp ahead of the pre-AFCON camping in Dubai.

Ayew was named the new captain of the Black Stars by coach Kwesi Appiah last week, and will be deputized by Kwadwo Asamoah.

Coach Kwesi Appiah has named a 29-man provisional provisional squad for camping in the United Arab Emirates, before the team will be pruned to 23 players for the tournament in Egypt next month.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW