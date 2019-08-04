VIDEO: Anokye Stars triumph on penalties to win Ashanti Regional qualifier of Baby Jet U16 tourney

Suame-based Anokye Stars edged Ebony FC 7-6 on penalties to win the Ashanti Regional qualifier of the Baby Jet U16 tournament.
Padmore Osei converted the last kick in sudden to win the prestigious two-day tournament which featured 18 colts teams.
Both teams were tied at 0-0 in regulation time and had to be separated by spot kicks.
Anokye Stars have qualified for the final to be played in Accra.
Legend Asamoah Gyan-whose foundation has put this tournament together-was present at the WESCO Park.
He performed with gospel musician Yaw Sarpong on the final day of competition.
Super nostalgic moment as captain of Anokye Stars Padmore Osei won the Ashanti Regional tourney with the last kick of the shootouts against Ebony FC..@AnimSammy @BabyJetU16 @PulseGhana @Images_Image @staksottieGH @SWAG_Ghana @ridwanasante @MistarHAT pic.twitter.com/qNRKRkJby2
— ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) August 4, 2019