VIDEO: Anokye Stars triumph on penalties to win Ashanti Regional qualifier of Baby Jet U16 tourney

Published on: 04 August 2019
Suame-based Anokye Stars edged Ebony FC 7-6 on penalties to win the Ashanti Regional qualifier of the Baby Jet U16 tournament.

Padmore Osei converted the last kick in sudden to win the prestigious two-day tournament which featured 18 colts teams.

Both teams were tied at 0-0 in regulation time and had to be separated by spot kicks.

Anokye Stars have qualified for the final to be played in Accra.

Legend Asamoah Gyan-whose foundation has put this tournament together-was present at the WESCO Park.

He performed with gospel musician Yaw Sarpong on the final day of competition.

 

 

