VIDEO: Arsenal star Thomas Partey explains role as youth and developmental chief in Ghana

Ghana and Arsenal midfielder has revealed that his position as chief of the youth in Somanya is an inspiration title.

Partey was enstooled chief of the youth of Kroboland following his rise from the little town in the Eastern Region to one of the best clubs in the World Cup.

According to Partey, he is expected to inspire the youth to believe in themselves.

"I am the youth chief," he told Super Sport with broad smiles.

"It is a developmental chief, someone who inspires the young ones from where I came from. They realize I was once there with them but they didn't know me.

"They realize how my journey was from where I coming from to here, they want me to inspire to inspire the children and be able to give them inspiration for whatever they are doing. So they should never give up and believe they will also one day make it and help the community where I am coming from."

Partey has been influential for Arsenal this season, helping them sit top of the English Premier League table with 12 games remaining.

Watch video below: