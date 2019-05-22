VIDEO: ''Asamoah Gyan is happy and back to make sure we win AFCON,''- local manager Sammy Anim

Asamoah Gyan's local manager Samuel Anim Addo says the returnee striker would be happy in camp despite having a tiff with head coach Kwesi Appiah.

Ghana's all-time leading scorer on Wednesday rescinded his decision to retire permanently from international football .

Gyan announced on Monday he was stepping down from the national team with immediate effect and recusing himself from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after Appiah's decision to strip him of the captaincy.

But Ghana president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo intervened and ordered the Kayserisper player to withdraw that decision.

There are concerns his relationship with the coach might be beyond repairs and that could affect the mood in camp and the dressing room but Gyan's camp says there are no qualms at all.

''Why wouldn't he be happy if he's ready to play? He's back to make sure we win the AFCON. He [Gyan] is ready to contribute his quota as a son of the land with the qualities and leadership experience he has and everything,'' Anim Addo told Kwese TV.