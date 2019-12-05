VIDEO: Asamoah Gyan jams to Bob Marley's song with NorthEast United teammates

Forward Asamoah Gyan does not seize to entertain at any given chance as he was seen jamming to a Bob Marley song with his North East United teammates in the club's bus.

The Ghana international sang along Bob Marley's 'Could you be loved' to the amusement of his teammates who were enjoying the performance of the legendary attacker.

Gyan joined the Indian Super League side after the Africa Cup of Nations and has already become an instant hit in the Asian country.

The former Sunderland attacker has already scored three goals in 6 games in the ISL.

Watch video below:

I decided to entertain my teammates by teasing one of the guys @j_leudo06 . 😂😂😂😂. Babyjet is about entertainment but always focused. Don’t forget that 💪💪💪💪😂😂

