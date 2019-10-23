VIDEO: Asamoah Gyan marks ISL debut for NorthEast United

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 23 October 2019

Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan was the centre of attraction as North East United held champions Bengaluru FC to a goalless draw in the opening fixture of the 2019/20 Indian Super League on Monday.

However, the Ghana star drew blank in his bid to score his first league goal for Red and Black lads.

Gyan played 89 minutes of action before being replaced with Argentine forward Maximiliano Barreiro.

He will be hoping to get off the mark when they host Odisha at home in their next fixture.

Gyan joined the club this summer.

