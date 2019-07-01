VIDEO: Asamoah Gyan ready to start for Ghana against Guinea-Bissau

Asamoah Gyan says coach Kwesi Appiah can count him to score the goals against Guinea Bissau on Tuesday to ensure Ghana reach the knock-out phase of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Gyan has remained rooted on the bench of the Black Stars as Ghana remain winless at the tournament after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Group F leaders Cameroon at the Ismailia Stadium on Saturday.

Kwesi Appiah's side could only manage a 2-2 draw against Benin in their opening game and they were frustrated again versus a Cameroon side who move on to four points at the group's summit.