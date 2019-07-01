GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

VIDEO: Asamoah Gyan ready to start for Ghana against Guinea-Bissau

Published on: 01 July 2019
VIDEO: Asamoah Gyan ready to start for Ghana against Guinea-Bissau
Ghana's forward Asamoah Gyan (L) vies for the ball with Cameroon's defender Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Group F football match between Cameroon and Ghana at the Ismailia Stadium on June 29, 2019. (Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP) (Photo credit should read OZAN KOSE/AFP/Getty Images)

 Asamoah Gyan says coach Kwesi Appiah can count him to score the goals against Guinea Bissau on Tuesday to ensure Ghana reach the knock-out phase of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Gyan has remained rooted on the bench of the Black Stars as Ghana remain winless at the tournament after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Group F leaders Cameroon at the Ismailia Stadium on Saturday.

Kwesi Appiah's side could only manage a 2-2 draw against Benin in their opening game and they were frustrated again versus a Cameroon side who move on to four points at the group's summit.

 

 

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments