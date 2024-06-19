VIDEO: Asamoah Gyan receives special recognition in Zanzibar Parliament

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan was given a special welcome in Zanzibar's Parliament following his visit to the Island nation.

The former Black Stars captain was in the Eastern African country for a collaborative event as he looks forward to supporting the youth and sports across the continent.

Gyan met Zanzibar President Hussein Mwinyi and some members of his cabinet to discuss various business ideas to help in the promotion of sports in the country.

While in the country, he visited the Parliament of Zanzibar where he was given a special recognition by the Speaker with members of the August House applauding the former footballer.

The 38-year-old retired from professional football in 2023 after an illustrious career, which has seen him etch in name in African football folklore. Gyan is revered across the continent for his footballing exploits and remains the African player with the most goals at the World Cup.

Meanwhile, back home the legendary forward is putting together an Athletics Championship dubbed as the All Regional Games as part of activities to unearth new stars for Ghana.

Watch video below: