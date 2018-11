Asante Kotoko gave their Africa preparations a huge boost by beating Takoradi-based Unicon FC 2-0 at the Essipong Stadium on Sunday.

New signing Martin Antwi scored his first goal for the club when he slid to connect home a low cross from the right.

Captain Jordan Opoku then blasted home from inside the box to double their lead.

All the goals were scored in the second half.

Kotoko will face the winner of the Cameroonian FA Cup final which will be contested by Eding FC and Lion Blessé FC.