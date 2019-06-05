VIDEO: Asante Kotoko chief George Amoako justifies decision to withdraw from Special Competition

Asante Kotoko Chief Executive George Amoako has reiterated the club's decision to pull out of the Special Competition also known as the Tier I Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors have had their petition to the Normalisation Committee to have their semi-final match against rivals Hearts of Oak played over two legs rejected.

The organizers are insistent that the match should be a one-off match and in this case at the home ground of Zone B winners Hearts of Oak.

But that is being hotly contested by Kotoko who were runners up in Zone A after the round-robin exercise.

''We did not get that communication and as at today, I insist, we did not get that communication. They (FA) should prove that they sent us that communication,'' Amoako told Kotoko Express App.

''Be as it may, they have changed it and we have to comply with the new regulation. The new regulation in Article 12.5 talks about the semi-final being played at a go- just one game.

''That Article did not specify-like the previous one that said home and away-where the match will be played. Read it. It doesn't talk about it here, nor there.

''And we are saying that for fairness sake, since your Article was not clear, let's play it on a neutral ground. That's No.1.

''No.2, the original Article 11.5 said it will be played home-and-away. So if now you are playing just one-off match, how do you do the disbursement of gate proceeds? Do you disadvantage the team travelling to go and play away? What kind of fairness is that? It doesn't make sense to us.''

The Tier I Cup- meant for Premier League Clubs- is to select a winner for the 2019/20 CAF Champions League.