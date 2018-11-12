VIDEO: Asante Kotoko claim deserved win over second-tier side Unicon FC in friendly

Asante Kotoko continued their impressive winning run as they defeated Division Two side Unicon FC in a friendly played at the Sekondi Essipong stadium on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors won 2-0 thanks to goals from Martin Antwi and Jordan Opoku.

Antwi, who joined Kotoko last month, opened the scoring in the 75th minute. The former WAFA captain scored from close range after a delightful pass from striker Obed Owusu.

Three minutes later veteran midfielder Jordan Opoku sealed victory with the second goal. The 31-year-old latched on to Obed Owusu's pass to hit a thunderbolt into the middle of the net from outside the penalty area.

The victory means coach CK Akonnor is yet to taste defeat since losing 3-0 in his first game against the Black Stars.

Kotoko are hoping to make a great impact in next year's CAF Confederation Cup.

Below is the highlights of the match.