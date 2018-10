Asante Kotoko held their final training session on Thursday to trim the rough edges for today's big friendly against the Black Stars at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors had 22 players called up by new coach CK Akunnor.

Kotoko have been in shape the past few months after engaging in friendly matches against rivals Hearts of Oak and AshantiGold.

Akunnor will be playing his first match as Kotoko coach since signing a three-year contract.