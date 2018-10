Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko have officially unveiled Charles Akunnor as coach of the club.

Akunnor signed a three-year deal with the Porcupine Warriors on Monday after a fruitful discussion last week.

He been tasked with lifting the continent’s elite inter club championship during his tenure as the coach.

https://www.facebook.com/442GH/videos/2133839750213022/