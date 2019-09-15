VIDEO: Asante Kotoko players in high spirits ahead of Etoile du Sahel clash

Asante Kotoko wrapped up preparations for their CAF Champions League final round qualifier first leg tie against Etoile du Sahel on Saturday.

The Porcupine Warriors switched from their training ground at Adako Jachie to the Baba Yara Stadium to finalize their work.

They were joined by Ghana U23 duo Habib Mohammed and goalkeeper Kwame Baah.

Duo Jordan Opoku and Augustine Okrah, who missed the previous qualifying round tie against Kano Pillars, have been training and are now available for selection against the Tunisian giants.