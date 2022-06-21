VIDEO: Asante Kotoko players urged to stay focused after winning Ghana Premier League

Former Ghana President John Agyekum Kufuor has urged Asante Kotoko players to remain focused following their victory in the Ghana Premier League this season.

Kotoko won a record-extending 25th title with an impressive record of 19 wins, 10 draws, and five losses in the recently concluded league season.

The victory means a return to the CAF Champions League, which they have won twice but have struggled in recent years, with their last group stage appearance coming in 2006.

The team went to the home of Kufuor, their former board chairman, to present him with the trophy. They went to him for blessings during the campaign, so it is only fitting that they return with their reward.

The meeting was all smiles, with champagne popping to celebrate the title's success.