VIDEO: Asante Kotoko to face Ivorian side Societe Omnisports De L' Armee today

Published on: 31 July 2019
Asante Kotoko players celebrating in the win over Rahimo FC.

Asante Kotoko will play Ivorian side Societe Omnisports De L' Armee today (Wednesday) at the Baba Yara Stadium in an international friendly. 

The Porcupine Warriors want to give their players the requisite international exposure before the start of their CAF Champions League campaign.

The 'Ghanaian champions' were 2-1 winners over Burkinabe side Rahimo FC last Sunday in Kumasi.

Kotoko are billed to face Nigerian side Kano Pillars on 10 August, 2019 in the first leg of their preliminary qualifying round.

Watch Asante Kotoko's last training session at the Baba Yara Stadium ahead of the friendly:

 

