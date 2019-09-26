VIDEO: AshantiGold check in at hotel ahead of Confederation Cup clash against RS Berkane

AshantiGold have landed at the destination in Morocco ahead of playing RS Berkane on Saturday in the second leg of their 2019/2020 CAF Confederation Cup qualifier.

The Miners left Accra on Wednesday afternoon via Egypt Air through Cairo.

The contingent has checked in at the Golden Beach Hotel in Saidia, 20 minutes drive from Berkane.

AshGold hold a slim 3-2 lead from the first leg and must really dig deep at the Stade Municipal Stadium to progress to the final qualifying round.

Rwanda referee Abdul Karim Twagirumukiza will be the center man and assisted by countrymen Dieudonne Mutuyimana and Honore Simba and Loius Hakizimana as the fourth official.

Mohamed Abdatt Bilal from Mauritania will be the Match Commissioner.

AshGold's squad to face RS Berkane in Morocco

Goalkeepers: Robert Dabuo, Frank Boateng

Defenders: Yussif Mubarik, Richard Osei Agyemang, Eric Donkor, Roland Herman Kossivi Amouzou, Atta Kusi, Musah Mohammed

Midfielders: Julius Ziggy, Marco Aurelio Silva Damasceno, James Akaminko, Amos Addai, Emmanuel Osei Baffour, Maccarthy Appiah, Abdul Latif Anabila, Emmanuel Owusu

Strikers: Mark Agyekum, Shafiu Mumuni