VIDEO: AshantiGold players in high spirit ahead of Berekum Chelsea clash

Players of AshantiGold SC sing cheerfully in camp ahead of Normalisation Committee's Special Competition against Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park on Sunday.

The Miners are plotting their first away win in the competition after failing against Bechem United, Aduana Stars and Asante Kotoko.

A victory will see them leapfrog Kotoko to the top of Zone A as the Porcupine Warriors will not be playing any game this weekend.

Svetislav Tanasijevic's side looks favourite on paper as the Blues are winless in the three of the games they have played so far and are yet to find the back of the net as well.

However, the appointment of experienced coach Tony Lokko could be a massive boost for Chelsea ahead of the match.

Watch the mood of the Miners ahead of the game;

Mood in Camp🖤💛💪 pic.twitter.com/xgSCgMiHOZ

— Ashantigold SC (@AshantiGoldSC_) April 20, 2019