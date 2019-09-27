GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

VIDEO: AshGold hold final training in Morocco ahead of RS Berkane return leg clash

Published on: 27 September 2019
VIDEO: AshGold hold final training in Morocco ahead of RS Berkane return leg clash
AshantiGold players

AshantiGold trained at the Stade Municipal Stadium in Berkane on Friday night for their CAF Confederation Cup return leg clash against RS Berkane. 

The Miners hold a slim 3-2 lead from the first leg and must really dig deep oust their hosts.

Rwanda referee Abdul Karim Twagirumukiza will be the center man and assisted by countrymen Dieudonne Mutuyimana and Honore Simba and Loius Hakizimana as the fourth official.

Mohamed Abdatt Bilal from Mauritania will be the Match Commissioner.

 

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments