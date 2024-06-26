VIDEO: Austin FC fans storm streets of Texas to welcome Ghana winger Osman Bukari

Fans of Austin FC came out in their numbers to welcome Ghana winger Osman Bukari to the United States to begin his Major League Soccer career.

The 25-year-old signed a three-year deal to join Austin FC as a Designated Player from Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade in June 2024.

His arrival was delayed for a couple of weeks following his involvement in international duty with the Black Stars of Ghana. Bukari was part of Ghana's squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic early this month.

Dozens of fans came out to sing and celebrate their new signing as he prepares to start his career as a Verde.

Osman Bukari spoke to the fans, claiming he is eager to give his all for the club and the beautiful city.

"I am really excited to be here and I can't wait to be on the pitch. I can see amazing fans and I will be very happy to play in front of you and I hope very soon I will be on the pitch," he told the fans.

“Since last year I was thinking of playing in MLS, so when this offer came I didn’t want to say no to it. Austin is a beautiful city," he added.

The pacy winger is expected to play a key role at Austin as he becomes the second Ghanaian to join the MLS in 2024.

Watch video below:

Three or four dozen #AustinFC supporters (and some ground-humping hot rods) welcome club-record signing Osman Bukari to ATX as other vehicles look for parking on South Congress on a Tuesday afternoon. This month’s obligatory music club of choice is the Continental Club. Austin… pic.twitter.com/bfgTFH7KQq — Eric Goodman (@Goodman) June 25, 2024

By Lukman Abdul Mumin