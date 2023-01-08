VIDEO Baba Rahman silences critics with impressive FA Cup performance as Reading beat Watford

Baba Rahman silenced his critics with an impressive performance that helped Reading FC defeat Watford in the FA Cup on Saturday.

The Ghana defender was easily one of the best players on the field as Paul Ince's side advanced to the next round with a 2-0 victory at the Madejski Stadium.

During the game, the 28-year-old emphasised his progressive ability and the value of his two-footedness. He was also confident whenever he had the ball, which proved to be a huge benefit to Reading.

Goals from Ghanaian Kelvin Abrefa and Shane Long were enough to earn Reading a place in the fourth round.

Abrefa opened the scoring when his looping cross flew over goalkeeper Maduka Okoye and went in off the far post just before half-time.

Striker Long settled the tie for Paul Ince's side late on with a well-placed low strike from just inside the box.

Baba Rahman is expected to start the next game which is a league clash against QPR.