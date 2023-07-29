VIDEO: Baba Rahman's impressive display in PAOK Thessaloniki's Conference League qualifier

Baba Rahman showcased his talent and prowess in his first appearance for PAOK Thessaloniki since completing his permanent move to the club this summer.

The Ghana international featured in PAOK's Conference League qualification round clash against Israeli side Beitar Jerusalem at the Stadio Toumbas last Thursday, and was one of the best players on the field, with an energetic performance that earned him rave reviews.

Rahman put up an impressive performance, lasting the entire duration of the intense first-leg encounter. Despite both teams' efforts, neither side found the breakthrough, resulting in a goalless draw.

The tie now stands poised for a thrilling conclusion in the second leg at the Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem, with both teams having an equal chance of progressing in the competition.

The 29-year-old defender proved highly competitive, providing a tough challenge for Beitar Jerusalem's attackers. Additionally, Rahman made significant contributions during PAOK's attacks, showcasing his versatility and defensive capabilities.