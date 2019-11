South Africa in Ghana on Monday night to ensure early preparations for Thursday's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Cape Coast.

The foreign-based players are also expected in Accra on Friday for Tuesday's training.

Bafana Bafana will have two days of preparations in Ghana before they take on the Black Stars to ensure they can give off their best in the game.

Ghana and South Africa met in June in a pre-2019 Africa Cup of Nations friendly which ended 0-0 in the United Arab Emirates.