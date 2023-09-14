GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

VIDEO: Bechem United unveil new signings on Hunters Day Celebration

Published on: 14 September 2023
VIDEO: Bechem United unveil new signings on Hunters Day Celebration

Bechem United have outdoored their new signings to the fans of the club ahead of the start of the new season during their annual Hunters Day Celebrations.

The Hunters signed thirteen players in the transfer window as they look forward to a competitive campaign in the 2023/24 season.

The players signed by the club include for Ghana U20 striker Precious Boah and Darlington Fosu Gyan Boadi.

The other players joining the club for the new season are Sanut Adams, Boa-At Regan, Abdul Aziz Adam, Ebenezer Boadi and Ronald Asiedu Darks.

Yaw Annor, Kelvin Andoh, Rasco Abassah London, Samuel Acquah, Abdul Salifu Mumuni and Inusah Abubakat coomplete the list.

The former FA Cup winners will also be led by a new coach for the upcoming season after Bismark Kobby Mensah replaced Kassim Mingle, who left to join Nations FC.

Bechem United will begin the season with a trip to Nsoatreman FC on September 17, 2023.

 

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more