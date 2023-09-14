VIDEO: Bechem United unveil new signings on Hunters Day Celebration

Bechem United have outdoored their new signings to the fans of the club ahead of the start of the new season during their annual Hunters Day Celebrations.

The Hunters signed thirteen players in the transfer window as they look forward to a competitive campaign in the 2023/24 season.

The players signed by the club include for Ghana U20 striker Precious Boah and Darlington Fosu Gyan Boadi.

The other players joining the club for the new season are Sanut Adams, Boa-At Regan, Abdul Aziz Adam, Ebenezer Boadi and Ronald Asiedu Darks.

Yaw Annor, Kelvin Andoh, Rasco Abassah London, Samuel Acquah, Abdul Salifu Mumuni and Inusah Abubakat coomplete the list.

The former FA Cup winners will also be led by a new coach for the upcoming season after Bismark Kobby Mensah replaced Kassim Mingle, who left to join Nations FC.

Bechem United will begin the season with a trip to Nsoatreman FC on September 17, 2023.

📝 𝑯𝒆𝒓𝒆 𝑾𝒆 𝑮𝒐 ! 𝙄𝙉𝙏𝙍𝙊𝘿𝙐𝘾𝙄𝙉𝙂 𝙊𝙐𝙍 𝙉𝙀𝙒 𝙃𝙐𝙉𝙏𝙀𝙍𝙎 🦅 Percious Boah ✅ Darlington Fosu-Gyan Boadi ✅#BUFC💚💙#TheHunters || #PrideofAhafo pic.twitter.com/y2bGW4CHHq — Bechem United FC (@BechemUnitedFC) September 14, 2023

📝 𝑯𝒆𝒓𝒆 𝑾𝒆 𝑮𝒐 ! 𝙄𝙉𝙏𝙍𝙊𝘿𝙐𝘾𝙄𝙉𝙂 𝙊𝙐𝙍 𝙉𝙀𝙒 𝙃𝙐𝙉𝙏𝙀𝙍𝙎 🦅 Sanut Adams ✅ Boa-At Regan ✅ Aziz Adam Abdul ✅#BUFC💚💙#TheHunters || #PrideofAhafo pic.twitter.com/VfYjoMSOhJ — Bechem United FC (@BechemUnitedFC) September 14, 2023