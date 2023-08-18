VIDEO: Bernard Tekpetey nets brace as Ludogorets thrash Astana in Europa League qualifiers

Ghanaian attacker Bernard Tekpetey produced an instrumental performance to ensure PFC Ludogorets Razgrad booked a spot in the final round of the UEFA Europa League qualifiers.

The former Black Stars winger scored twice as the Bulgarian champions claimed a 5-1 win over FC Astana on Thursday night at the Huvepharma Arena.

Ludogorets advanced to the next round with 6-3 aggregate scoreline having overturned a 2-1 deficit from the first leg, which was played last week.

Tekpetey got the opening goal of the match in the 25th minute, but the lead was cut short four minutes later when Gambia striker Dembo Darboe scored for Astana.

Two minutes after the interval, Ludogorets restored their advantage through midfielder Jakub Piotrowski before Tekpetey scored again on the night a few moments later.

Piotrowski scored again before Bulgaria superstar Kiril Despodov rounded off the victory for Ludogorets in the 67th minute.

Ludogorets will tackle Dutch giants AFC Ajax in the last round of the qualifications for a place in the group stages.

Watch video below: