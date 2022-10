Bernard Tekpetey had two goals disallowed for offside, but that didn't dampen his spirits as he scored a brace to help Ludogorets defeat Beroe.

The Ghanaian striker's two goals helped Ludogorets to a 4-0 win at Beroe, moving them closer to the top of the Bulgarian First Professional Football League.

The 25-year-old has now scored eight goals in all competitions this season.

Watch highlights of the game below