VIDEO: Bibiani Gold Stars celebrate brace-hero 'Zlatan' Abednego Tetteh in Tamale City win

Published on: 29 January 2023
Bibiani Gold Stars celebrate match-winner Abednego Tetteh.

Striker Abednego Tetteh, nicknamed Zlatan [Ibrahimovic], charmed his new Gold Stars teammates on his debut when be bagged a brace on Saturday in their 3-2 win at Tamale City in the Ghana Premier League.

The experienced player joined on a free-transfer just days after terminating his contract with King Faisal.

He was introduced in the second half and found the back of the net in the 68th minute to level the scoring at 2-2.

In optional time, Tetteh reminded all and sundry about his prolificacy when he scored the winning goal.

Tamale City shot into the lead after seven minutes through striker Sampson Eduku.

But the home side were pegged back just in injury time of the first half when Gold Stars level courtesy Emmanuel Appau.

On 54 minutes, Tamale City regained their lead through lead striker Eduku for a brace.

