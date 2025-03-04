GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

VIDEO: Black Damsels thump Malta 8-1 in UEFA International Development Tournament

Published on: 04 March 2025
VIDEO: Black Damsels thump Malta 8-1 in UEFA International Development Tournament

The U16 Women's national team of Ghana, the Black Damsels whitewashed Malta in their opening game at the UEFA International Development tournament on Tuesday morning.

The games held at the Centenary Stadium, Ta' Qali - Attard, saw the team explode against their opponents, scoring the opener in the 14th minute.

The hosts, Malta, levelled on the half hour mark from the spot but the Black Damsels restored their lead a minute later.

It was goals galore in the second half as the Black Damsels scored six times to record an 8-1 win in their first match.

Ghana will also face Latvia and Ireland in the developmental tournament.

The Black Damsels are being prepared for promotion to the Black Maidens.

Watch highlights below:

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more