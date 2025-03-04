VIDEO: Black Damsels thump Malta 8-1 in UEFA International Development Tournament

The U16 Women's national team of Ghana, the Black Damsels whitewashed Malta in their opening game at the UEFA International Development tournament on Tuesday morning.

The games held at the Centenary Stadium, Ta' Qali - Attard, saw the team explode against their opponents, scoring the opener in the 14th minute.

The hosts, Malta, levelled on the half hour mark from the spot but the Black Damsels restored their lead a minute later.

It was goals galore in the second half as the Black Damsels scored six times to record an 8-1 win in their first match.

Ghana will also face Latvia and Ireland in the developmental tournament.

The Black Damsels are being prepared for promotion to the Black Maidens.

Watch highlights below: