VIDEO: Black Maidens enchanting fans with celebrations at FIFA U17 Women's World Cup

Black Maidens broke into wild celebrations after qualification to the last eight of the 2018 FIFA U17 Women's World Cup finals.

Ghana beat Finland 3-1 on Friday to top Group A with two straight wins and healthy goal difference of plus seven.

New Zealand sealed second spot with another win; this time a 2-1 success against hosts Uruguay.

The Oceanian side, participating at their sixth finals in this age category, reached the last eight for the first time ever.

The two teams will meet in the last group match to see who will top the Group.

Watch the Black Maidens celebrate after booking a quarter-final spot