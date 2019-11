The Black Meteors are brimming with confidence as they sung 'jama' ahead of their U23 Africa Cup of Nations semifinal clash against Ivory Coast today.

Ghana will engage neighbours Ivory Coast in the first semifinal match of the ongoing U23 AFCON in Egypt.

Ibrahim Tanko's side plunged into 'jama' mood after completing their final training session head of the crunchy encounter against Ivory Coast.

Watch the video below;