VIDEO: Black Meteors suffer penalty shootout defeat to Ivory Coast

The Black Meteors will have to wait on the third and fourth place play-offs to grab a ticket to Tokyo 2020 after losing 3-2 on penalties to Ivory Coast in the semi finals of the CAF U-23 Cup of Nations.

Emmanuel Cudjoe, Evans Mensah and Kwabena Owusu missed their spot kicks as the Ivorians netted four of their to progress to the finals of the competition.

Youssouf Dao's double for Ivory Coast was canceled by Yaw Yeboah and Evans Mensah to force the game into extra time.

The young Elephants started the game in an explosive manner causing troubles to the defence of the Black Meteors before Youssouf Dao netted just 12 minutes into the match.

The game had to be decided after 120 minutes with the young Elephants winning 3-2 on penalties.

Watch highlights below: