VIDEO: Black Queens take first-leg lead with win over Namibia in WAFCON qualifier

Published on: 01 December 2023
Doris Boaduwaa's double guided the Black Queens to a 3-1 victory over Namibia in the first leg of the final 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifiers at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Black Queens, seeking redemption after missing the last edition, dominated the match, with Boaduwaa opening the scoring in the 26th minute.

Portia Boakye added a second from a direct corner kick in the 36th minute, and Boaduwaa secured her brace with a fine finish in the 58th minute in the second half.

Despite a Namibia goal scored by a Black Queens player, Ghana hold a commanding lead going into the second leg encounter.

 

The return leg in Namibia awaits as the Black Queens aim to secure a spot in next year's Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

