Video: Black Stars arrive in Sao Tome safely for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier

Ghana's senior national football team arrive in Sao Tome and Principe on Sunday afternoon ahead of their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match.

The Black Stars touched down at the Aeroporto Internacional de Sao Tome some minutes past noon local time in preparation for the match to be played on Monday.

Black Stars have left Ghana for Sao Tome and Principe on Sunday morning on the two hour flight by a chartered Ghana Air force flight that will bring them back to Accra immediately after the game.

The delegation made up of players, technical team and officials of the Ghana FA was led by Nana Oduro Sarfo.

The team will hold its official training session on Sunday afternoon in preparations for the match.

Black Stars play Sao Tome and Principe on Monday afternoon. Kickoff time is 1300 GMT.

This will be Kwesi Appiah's side second match of the qualifiers and they will be hoping for another victory.

Black Stars made a winning start in the qualifiers as they beat South Africa 2-0 in Cape Coast on Thursday.