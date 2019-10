Ghana progressed to the semi-final of the 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations by edging a plucky Burkina Faso side 5-4 on penalties on Friday night.

Captain Shafiu Mumuni drew level for the Black Stars B in the 39th minute after going down just three minutes in the match at Thies.

The match opener was scored by Ilina Teindrebeogo.

There were no goals in the second half and after the final whistle, the game

Watch how the Black Stars B won the lottery of penalties: