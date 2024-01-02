VIDEO: Black Stars begin AFCON 2023 preparations in Kumasi amid warm welcome

On Monday evening, the Black Stars, led by coach Chirs Hughton, arrived in Kumasi to kickstart their preparations for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. The team received a warm welcome from the enthusiastic football-loving people of Kumasi.

Notable players present at the arrival included captain Andre Ayew, Majeed Ashimeru, Gideon Mensah, Jojo Wollacott, Baba Iddrisu, Salis Abdul Samed, and Alidu Seidu. The anticipation is high as other key players, including Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew, and Inaki Williams, are expected to join the camp later this week.

However, notable absentees from the squad include Arsenal star Thomas Partey, Baba Rahman, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Tariq Lamptey, who are all ruled out for various reasons, including injuries.

The initial plan for the team to camp in South Africa was reversed, and Kumasi was chosen as the base. The team is set to play a friendly against Namibia before heading to Ivory Coast for the tournament.

With aspirations for a deep run in the tournament, set to begin on January 13, 2024, the four-time African champions will face Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique in the group stage. Their debut match is scheduled against Cape Verde on January 14, followed by fixtures against Egypt and Mozambique, respectively.