Ghana's No. 1

VIDEO: Black Stars begin training in London ahead of Unity Cup clash with Nigeria

Published on: 27 May 2025
Black Stars held their first training session in London on Monday ahead of the 2025 Unity Cup semifinal against Nigeria.

16 players took part in the session at their West London base, with the rest of the squad expected to join by Tuesday.

Ghana will face Nigeria on Wednesday, May 28, at the GTech Community Stadium in Brentford.

The match forms part of preparations for the 2025 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September.

Coach Otto Addo is using the Unity Cup to assess new players and build team cohesion ahead of upcoming international assignments.

