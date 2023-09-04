GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
VIDEO: Black Stars begin training with 12 players for Central African Republic clash

Published on: 04 September 2023
Ghana's Black Stars began their preparations for the crucial Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against the Central African Republic on Monday.

The Black Stars held their first training session at the Accra Sports Stadium, with 12 players taking part, including captain Andre Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, Antoine Semenyo, Baba Iddrisu, and debutant Jonathan Sowah from Medeama SC.

The session focused on developing strategies to defeat their opponents in the upcoming match at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Hughton is confident of having a full squad for Tuesday's training, with Jordan Ayew, Baba Rahman, Inaki Williams, Joseph Paintsil, and Ernest Nuamah expected to join the team.

For the Black Stars, the task is relatively straightforward: avoid defeat to secure qualification for next year's tournament in Ivory Coast. In contrast, the Central African Republic must secure a victory at all costs to qualify.

