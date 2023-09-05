VIDEO: Black Stars coach Chris Hughton unfazed by public perceptions of squad selection

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has expressed his unwavering commitment to his squad selection process, despite public scrutiny and commentary on the players he invites to the senior national team.

Hughton emphasised that he pays little attention to the extensive public discussions regarding which players should or should not be part of the team.

His remarks come in the wake of public criticism following his inclusion of Black Stars captain Andre Ayew in the squad.

Ayew, who has been without a club since departing Nottingham Forest at the end of the 2022/23 season, is part of the 25-man squad for the important Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Central African Republic on Thursday.