GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

VIDEO: Black Stars coach Chris Hughton unfazed by public perceptions of squad selection

Published on: 05 September 2023
VIDEO: Black Stars coach Chris Hughton unfazed by public perceptions of squad selection

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has expressed his unwavering commitment to his squad selection process, despite public scrutiny and commentary on the players he invites to the senior national team.

Hughton emphasised that he pays little attention to the extensive public discussions regarding which players should or should not be part of the team.

His remarks come in the wake of public criticism following his inclusion of Black Stars captain Andre Ayew in the squad.

Ayew, who has been without a club since departing Nottingham Forest at the end of the 2022/23 season, is part of the 25-man squad for the important Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Central African Republic on Thursday.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more