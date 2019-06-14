VIDEO: Black Stars continue preparations in Dubai heat for 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

The Black Stars continued preparations for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations at their camping base in Dubai.

Head coach Kwesi Appiah and his backroom staff have been working on the final 23-man squad to get them battle-hardened for the tournament which starts next week Friday.

The Black Stars will get to test their readiness for the tournament in Egypt with a second warm up against South Africa in Dubai.

Watch videos of the team's training on Thursday:

Video: Black Stars warm up for Thursday evening training session #TotalAFCON2019 #BlackStars2019 pic.twitter.com/SfYjwWX49r — Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) June 13, 2019

Black Stars in training: