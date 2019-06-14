GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

VIDEO: Black Stars continue preparations in Dubai heat for 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

Published on: 14 June 2019
VIDEO: Black Stars continue preparations in Dubai heat for 2019 Africa Cup of Nations
Black Stars training

The Black Stars continued preparations for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations at their camping base in Dubai. 

Head coach Kwesi Appiah and his backroom staff have been working on the final 23-man squad to get them battle-hardened for the tournament which starts next week Friday.

The Black Stars will get to test their readiness for the tournament in Egypt with a second warm up against South Africa in Dubai.

Watch videos of the team's training on Thursday:

 

 

Black Stars in training:

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments