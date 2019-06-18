GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
VIDEO: Black Stars get pool training as 2019 Africa Cup of Nations draws close

Published on: 18 June 2019
Ghana's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations squad continued training on Tuesday morning with some exercises in the pool. 

The training was supervised by Simon Copley, Arsenal’s U-14 coach whose is part of the technical team as physical trainer.

The pool session is to improve the team’s endurance and the cardiovascular health of the players.

Ghana are set to wrap up preparations on Thursday and move to Egypt for the tournament which is scheduled to run from 21 June to 19 July.

The Black Stars open their Group F campaign next Tuesday against Benin in Ismaily.

