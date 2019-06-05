VIDEO: Black Stars having fun in training ahead of busy schedule in Dubai

Ghana's pre-2019 Africa Cup of Nations squad had some fun during training in Dubai on Wednesday evening.

Led by assistant coach Ibrahim Tanko, the Black Stars mixed their drills with some fun before the session intensified.

The Black Stars are in day 3 of training in the gulf for the upcoming tournament in Egypt.

The team trained with 28 players after Jonathan Mensah and goalkeeper Richard Ofori joined later.

New York City FC midfielder Ebenezer Ofori is expected in join the team to get a full house.

Training continues on Thursday in Dubai ahead of Sunday's first pre-tournament friendly against Namibia.