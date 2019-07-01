VIDEO- Black Stars hold final training session ahead of Guinea-Bissau clash

The Black Stars of Ghana had their final training session today at the Petrol Sports training grounds, Suez on Monday evening ahead of their crucial encounter between Guinea-Bissau.

Ghana are in search of their first win of the competition against Guinea-Bissau in Tuesday’s game at the Suez Sports Stadium.

The Black Stars must win at all cost to enhance their chances of progressing to the next round.

Watch the Video below as the team prepares for training..

